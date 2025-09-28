Telangana CM appeals to people to back Musi Rejuvenation project

Hyderabad, Sep 28 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday appealed to people to support the prestigious Musi Rejuvenation project, aiming to revive the extinct river and protect Hyderabad from flood fury in the future.

Speaking after the inauguration of the revived Batukamma Kunta Lake at Amberpet, the Chief Minister said that even more than two centimetres of rainfall in Hyderabad is causing flooding.

Voicing concern over the climate change causing frequent cloud bursts, he said the state government has prepared plans to strengthen infrastructure and environment protection.

Stating that Musi turned into a dump yard due to neglect by the previous governments, CM Revanth Reddy underscored the importance of its revival.

“Our government is moving forward to protect water bodies and revive the abandoned lakes and ponds under the Musi project," he said and urged people to support the revival to protect the city from impending natural calamities.

The Chief Minister said that even one hour of rains is leading to submergence of habitations in the Musi catchment area.

He asked Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to conduct a field visit and prepare proposals for the rehabilitation of the poor in the Musi catchment areas in Amberpet.

Appealing to people stop landing in trouble by purchasing government assets from the land mafia at cheaper prices, the CM said that the People's Government will always stand by poor. "We are aware of the plight of the poor unlike the opposition which consider poverty as an excursion,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy also noted that the purpose of establishing Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is to protect the water bodies and remove encroachments. Initially, the government faced a backlash but it moved diligently against all odds.

He was all praise for HYDRAA for clearing encroachments on Bathukamma lake and restoring it.

Large number of women played Bathukamma near the lake to welcome the Chief Minister.

HYDRAA restored and rejuvenated the lake at a cost of Rs 7.15 crore. It was one of the six lakes restored by HYDRAA at a total cost of Rs 58.40 crore.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 39 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to be constructed in Hyderabad at a total cost of Rs 3,849.10 crore.

