Telangana CM asks police to avoid trouble to public due to his convoy

Hyderabad, Dec 15 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed police to take steps to avoid inconvenience to people during movement of his convoy of vehicles.

He asked them to relax the existing rules for the movement of the Chief Minister’s convoy to avoid any trouble for the common people.

Revanth Reddy directed police officials to make sure traffic is not stopped for long on routes used by his convoy.

He said the number of vehicles in his convoy has been reduced from 15 to nine, and asked officials to take alternate measures so that there is no need to stop the traffic and there are no traffic jams.

Revanth Reddy told the officials that he has to undertake extensive visits to personally know the problems of people and hence, they should take alternate steps to avoid trouble to people on the routes used by him.

He also said that he can’t sit at home without addressing people’s problems.

The Chief Minister’s direction to police officials came amid reports of the VIP movements during the last few days causing inconvenience to common people in Hyderabad.

Police were stopping traffic at various points to facilitate the movement of the convoy of the Chief Minister from his residence in Jubilee Hills to the State Secretariat, Assembly and other places in the state capital.

Revanth Reddy, who assumed office on December 7, is visiting the Secretariat every day to hold review meetings with officials. When the BRS was in power, he and other Congress leaders have been criticising then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not venturing out of his official residence to know people’s problems.

