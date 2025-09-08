Telangana CM assures all support to archer Chikitha Taniparthi to aim for Olympic medals

Hyderabad, Sep 8 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday assured Women's Archery Champion Chikitha Taniparthi of all support, including complete training to win medals in the next Olympic Games.

Chikitha became the first Indian compound archer to win the women’s under-21 individual title at the World Youth Archery Championships. She won the gold medal at the 2025 World Youth Archery Championship held in Canada.

She also won a silver medal in the Senior World Cup team event held in Shanghai, China

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the World Archery champion paid a courtesy call to CM Revanth Reddy.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said that the government is giving priority to promoting sports in the state. Aspiring sports persons will be encouraged to win medals in the Olympic Games, the CM said.

MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao, Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) Chairman Shivsena Reddy, Rajender Rao, and others were also present.

Chikitha clinched the Under-21 Archery title at the 2025 World Youth Archery Championship by defeating Park Yerin of Korea in the finals.

Hailing from Sultanpur village, Eligaid Mandal in Peddapalli district of Telangana, 20-year-old Chikitha became the first Indian compound archer to win the title.

Chikitha is a karate black belt winner who switched to archery. A World Cup Stage team silver medallist, she defeated European youth champion Paula Diaz Morillas of Spain 142-133 in the semifinals of the World Youth Archery Championships.

In the final, she beat Asian Grand Prix silver medallist Park Yerin of Korea 142-136 to earn her maiden international medal in an individual competition.

Earlier, while congratulating her on her victory, the Chief Minister had said that Chikitha’s self-confidence, focus, and determination to achieve her goals serve as a true inspiration for today’s youth. Rising step by step from a rural background and overcoming challenges to excel in archery, her journey is a testament to hard work and perseverance, he said.

CM Revanth Reddy also conveyed his best wishes for Chikitha’s bright future, hoping she continues to achieve greater laurels. He further appreciated her parents for recognising her talent early on and encouraging her in the right direction.

