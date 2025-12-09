Telangana CM assures full support to set up film studios at Future City

Hyderabad, Dec 9 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday assured all support to set up film studios at the upcoming Bharat Future City.

He stated that the state government is ready to provide all facilities to filmmakers to complete the films if they come with scripts.

The Chief Minister met actors Chiranjeevi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia, Arjun Kapoor, Akkineni Amala, filmmakers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu and Dil Raju Amala, and others.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were also present.

The Chief Minister told them that the government is ready to provide all kinds of facilities required for the development of the film industry in the state

He explained that Skills University has already been set up in Future City. He asked them to examine the possibility of training locals in 24 crafts to meet the needs of the film industry.

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who participated in the event on Monday, announced Annapurna Studio would be set up in Future City.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Salman Khan Ventures Pvt Ltd also announced plans to develop a Rs 10,000-crore integrated township and film studio.

The township will feature a championship golf course, high-end leisure amenities, a race course, curated nature trails and premium residential spaces. According to an official release, there will also be a state-of-the-art film studio complex designed to support large-format productions, OTT content, post-production facilities and talent development programmes.

The state government has also promised land, infrastructure support for Film City, proposed to be set up by Ajay Devgn Film Studio.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and others participated in the session on “The Creative Century: India’s Soft Power and The Future of Entertainment”

Highlighting the rapid rise of Hyderabad as a global entertainment hub, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the city is home to world-class film infrastructure, including Ramoji Film City, major VFX and gaming companies and a strong, diverse creative workforce.

He reiterated that the Telangana government is committed to strengthening this ecosystem through incentive-based film policy reforms, international production facilitation, AVGC-XR innovation centres and global industry partnerships.

The Minister also stressed the importance of industry welfare and sustainable development, announcing measures such as capital subsidies for large investments, production reimbursements for companies using local resources and mandatory contributions from increased ticket pricing towards a film workers’ welfare fund.

He said the Government aims to balance rapid expansion with fair working conditions for industry contributors.

Calling the future of entertainment a convergence of cinema, OTT, gaming, esports, virtual production, creator economy and immersive digital storytelling, the Minister noted that technology will transform content creation, but human-centred storytelling will remain the soul of entertainment.

Inviting global studios, streaming platforms, gaming companies and investors, he positioned Hyderabad as the gateway to the Indian entertainment market, and India as the gateway to the world.

