Telangana CM calls on KCR at hospital

Hyderabad, Dec 10 Leaving behind the bitterness of the campaign in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called on his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a Hyderabad hospital, where he underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering a fracture.

Revanth Reddy, who assumed the office of the chief minister on December 7, reached Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda around noon. He was accompanied by minister Seethakka and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

Hospital management received the Chief Minister, who went to the ninth floor of the building to call on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president.

Revanth Reddy met KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao, who then escorted him to KCR. While leaving the hospital after 10 minutes, the Chief Minister told the media that he called on the BRS chief and expressed his wishes for his early recovery.

Revanth Reddy said he has directed the Chief secretary and officials concerned to ensure that the former chief minister gets the best treatment.

“I wish that he recovers at the earliest and comes to the Assembly to speak on people’s issues. There is a need for his suggestions to provide good governance to people,” he said.

KCR suffered a hip fracture after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at his farmhouse at Erravalli on the night of December 7. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital, where he underwent hip replacement surgery on December 8.

Doctors said KCR was recovering fast after the surgery and he may be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days.

After KCR was admitted to the hospital, the Chief Minister had directed health secretary S.A. M. Rizvi to visit the hospital and ensure that KCR gets all the required medical help.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor