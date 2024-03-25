Telangana CM celebrates Holi with grandson

Hyderabad, March 25 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday celebrated Holi with his family members.

Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha were seen playing the festival of colours with their grandson at their house in Hyderabad. The couple spent some fun-filled moments with the grandson.

Earlier, the Chief Minister extended greetings to people on the occasion of Holi. He wished everyone to celebrate the festival of colours, which symbolises love, affection, happiness, peace and brotherhood, with great joy.

He also appealed to people to celebrate the Holi festival by using natural colours in traditional methods.

Revanth Reddy said in his message that the fruits of welfare and development in the ' Praja Palana ' in the new government will fill the families’ lives with shining colours.

Holi, which also stands for the unity of people of all communities irrespective of caste and religion, will bring a change in the entire country, he said, adding that a new democratic environment will soon emerge and render justice to all communities in accordance with their ambitions and aspirations in the country.

