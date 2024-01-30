Telangana CM congratulates Foxconn Chairman for Padma award

Hyderabad, Jan 30 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has congratulated Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) on being bestowed with the Padma Bhushan.

In a letter to Young Liu, the Chief Minister extended heartiest congratulations on behalf of the people of Telangana and also invited him to visit Hyderabad when he comes to India for the investiture ceremony.

The Chief Minister wrote that his contribution to the semiconductor technology revolution in the world is inspiring and exemplary.

"Under your visionary leadership, Foxconn has made an indelible mark in fostering the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India, the impact of which is evident in the rapid growth of the industry, contributing significantly towards skill development and employment generation for thousands of youth across the country.

"The fact you are the only foreign dignitary to be conferred with this prestigious award this year is a testament to your unwavering commitment to India and special acknowledgment of your contributions," the Chief Minister wrote.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that Telangana has been at the forefront of technological adoption and promoting advanced manufacturing in India. "We are glad to have Foxconn as our strategic partner in this endeavour and remain fully committed to working with you," he wrote.

