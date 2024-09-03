Telangana CM consoles family of agri scientist washed away in floods

Hyderabad, Sep 3 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday consoled the family of young agriculture scientist Nunawat Ashwini, who, along with her father, were washed away in the floods in Mahabubabad district two days ago.

Nunawat Ashwini and Nunawat Motilal, residents of Gangaram Thanda in Khammam district, were washed away on September 1. They were on their way to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when the car in which they were traveling was swept away in the floodwater from Akeru vagu (stream), which overflowed onto a bridge at Purushothamaiah Gudem village in Maripeda mandal.

The body of the 26-year-old agriculture scientist, who was to catch a flight to Bengaluru to attend a conference, was found the same day while the body of her father was recovered the next day.

Ashwini was working at the School of Crop Resistance System Research of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) National Institute of Biotic Stress Management (NIBSM) at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Expressing grief over the death of the scientist and her father, the Chief Minister called on their family members and consoled them. He paid floral tributes to the portraits of the deceased scientist and her father.

Revanth Reddy, who was on a visit to the flood-hit Khammam district, met Ashwini’s mother and sister and consoled them. He said the government would examine the possibility of providing a government job to Ashwini’s sister. He said since Ashwini’s family has no house, the government would sanction a house under the Indiramma scheme.

The Chief Minister said due to overflowing Akeru vagu, the people of Sitaram Thanda and two other adjoining hamlets were facing hardships. He issued directions to club the three hamlets to form a big village and to sanction houses to all residents in one place under the Indiramma scheme. He wanted officials to build a new bridge after a scientific analysis of the flow of Akeru and the flood control. Since the people of three hamlets lost their Pattadar passbooks, Aadhaar cards, and other certificates, the Chief Minister directed that an FIR be registered and all the people be issued new cards and certificates.

