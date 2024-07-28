Telangana CM express shock over death of three students in Delhi

Hyderabad, July 28 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed shock and grief over the death of three students including a girl from Telangana in the flooding of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi.

The Chief Minister spoke to Telangana’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi Gaurav Uppal over the phone and enquired about the incident.

The victim from Telangana was identified as Tania Soni, 25, daughter of Vijay Kumar, a native of Bihar who is working as a senior manager in Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Mancherial in Telangana.

Soni and the other two victims were Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who were studying at the IAS coaching institute.

Revanth Reddy asked the Resident Commissioner to speak to Vijay Kumar and provide the required help from the state government. He was told that the family members were making arrangements to transport Tania Soni's body to Bihar and assured the Chief Minister that they would be provided the required assistance.

Three students died after being trapped for over four hours when water suddenly entered a basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle in west Delhi on Saturday night.

The other two victims were identified as Shreya Yadav, 25, from Uttar Pradesh and Navin Delvin, 28, from Kerala.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao said he was shocked and anguished to learn about the tragic death of three Civil Services aspirants who were trapped in a basement flooding in Delhi. "One of the victims, Tania Soni, is from Telangana. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved," he posted on X.

Rama Rao alerted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is also Minister for Municipal Administration, to take all preventive measures in Hyderabad and all other major towns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor