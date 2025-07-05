Telangana CM for no mercy on child sexual offenders

Hyderabad, July 5 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday underlined the need to deal strictly and without mercy with the culprits involved in sexual assaults on children via social media.

He affirmed that the state government is fully prepared to take all necessary actions in this regard.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need to combat emerging threats such as child pornography and online exploitation and stressed the importance of cross-sector collaboration to ensure holistic rehabilitation and justice delivery.

He was addressing the state-level conference on ‘Support for the Helpless – Protection and Rights of Children from Sexual Harassment’, which was inaugurated by Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant.

The Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police, in collaboration with the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, Telangana State Legal Services Authority and UNICEF, organised a state-level stakeholders consultation meeting.

The Chief Minister said that it is not enough to just curb the heinous crimes against children; there is a need to provide legal, moral, and holistic protection to the victims.

He stated that the Telangana Government is giving top priority to the protection of girls and women. As part of this commitment, the Bharosa Project was initiated. Currently, 29 Bharosa Centres are operational across the state.

These centres not only provide police assistance, but also offer legal, medical aid, and counselling in a supportive environment for victims.

He mentioned that Telangana is the first state in India to introduce Child-Friendly Courts through the Hyderabad-based Bharosa Centre.

These courts aim to not only speed up case resolution but also ensure the protection and confidence of child victims, along with initiatives for their overall development.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to address the challenges in implementing the POCSO and Juvenile Acts, ensuring that these laws serve as complete safeguards for victims—without causing them further trauma—and truly protect their future. He said justice should not be limited to court verdicts alone but should be reflected at every stage of the process, from police stations to child welfare centres.

“Justice is not just about punishing the guilty. It also means offering hope, protection, and dignity to the survivors. Measures should be taken to help children reclaim their lost childhood and ensure they are treated with respect and empathy in society.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that in an effort to prevent such heinous crimes, the judiciary, police officers, child welfare committees, and civil society members all must work in unison.

Justice Surya Kant stated that child safety is not only a legal mandate but a moral and national obligation. “Every instance of neglect or systemic failure is not merely a criminal lapse, but a profound betrayal of childhood,” he remarked.

He lauded Telangana’s Bharosa Centres for embodying the integrated vision of legal, medical and psychosocial care envisioned in national child protection frameworks.

Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul expressed grave concern over the rising number of POCSO cases. Citing data showing a steady increase in child sexual abuse cases, he noted that 98 per cent of these cases involve known persons—family, relatives, or neighbours— underscoring the need for empathy and sensitivity from every stakeholder.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey emphasised the importance of shifting from protection to transformation. “India’s children are not voiceless—they are silenced by systems. Together, we must amplify their voices,” she said, commending Telangana for its child-sensitive policing model.

Director General of Police Dr Jitender spoke on the impact and evolution of the Bharosa Model, which began in 2016 and has now scaled to 29 operational centres across the state. These one-stop support centres integrate medical, legal, psychological and para-medical assistance under a single roof for child survivors of sexual violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor