Telangana CM, Governor greet women on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad, Aug 18 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday extended warm greetings to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The Chief Minister hoped that the Rakhi festival, which is a symbol of a strong bond between brother and sister, would be celebrated with great joy.

Revanth Reddy stated in his message on the occasion that the people's government has been implementing several innovative schemes aiming to empower the women community and also promote them as millionaires.

The state government has already implemented free bus travel, cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units as part of six guarantees, he said.

The Chief Minister assured that his government will also provide required support to the women's self-help societies. The government will take appropriate measures for the protection and safety of women. The government will not compromise on the welfare and empowerment of women, the Chief Minister said while claiming that his government is accessible to women and running the people's government successfully with the blessings of women.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also greeted women on Raksha Bandhan.

"I wish all the people of Telangana a very happy Raksha Bandhan festival. It symbolises the great Indian tradition of the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. I wish that the thread of love will bind the hearts and lives of all brothers and sisters and make their immortal bond of togetherness stronger,” he said in a message.

The governor stated that all the brothers shall shower their sisters with lots of affection, care, and protection on this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan out of love.

The Rakhi that is tied on the wrist of brothers is a sublime symbol of Raksha (protection) for the sisters, he added.

Meanwhile, the governor released the book titled “Miles of Smiles,” authored by eminent dentist Dr. M.S. Gowd.

The Governor praised Gowd's journey, which reflects decades of dedication and excellence in dentistry.

"Miles of Smiles is more than just the story of a successful dentist... it's the story of a man devoted to serving others and setting an example of living with purpose," he added.

Former IAS officer K.V. Ramana Chary, family members of M.S. Gowd, and senior officials of Raj Bhavan were present.

