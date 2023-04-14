Telangana: CM KCR unveils 125-feet statue of BR Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 : On the occasion of the 133rd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled the 125 feet-tall statute of the leader in Hyderabad on Friday.

BR Ambedkar's grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi president Prakash Ambedkar was also present on the occasion.

Dr Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader, who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. He fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and worked for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes. He also served as the first Law Minister of India.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the Parliament House lawn in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution on the occasion by offering a garland. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor