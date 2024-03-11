Telangana CM launches housing scheme for poor

Hyderabad, March 11 Implementing another guarantee promised by the Congress in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday launched 'Indiramma Indlu', a housing scheme for the poor.

Under the scheme, the government will distribute house sites in the name of women and extend financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of houses. The government has sanctioned 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses for Rs 22,500 crore.

Launching the scheme in the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the Chief Minister said the objective of ‘Indiramma Indlu’ is to fulfil the poor families’ dream of owning a house.

Revanth Reddy alleged that his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao sought votes in the name of double-bedroom houses, only to deceive the people in the last 10 years.

"People have buried the KCR regime and elected the 'Indiramma Rajyam'," he said.

Stating that the undivided Khammam district shares a special bond with the Congress, the Chief Minister said it was for this reason that the government launched the Indiramma housing scheme from here.

The Chief Minister said the Congress had announced six guarantees to remove the sufferings of the people, which it is implementing now.

He also mentioned that the government is providing cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 apiece along with 200 units of free power every month to the beneficiaries. The government is also implementing the Mahalakshmi scheme, under which women are being provided free travel facility in TSRTC buses.

Under the Indiramma housing scheme, the government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the beneficiaries to build houses on their plots. He assured that the houses will be sanctioned to all eligible poor.

He also challenged KCR to seek votes in the villages where double-bedroom houses were sanctioned, adding that Congress will seek votes in the villages where Indiramma houses are being constructed for the poor.

Revanth Reddy also demanded the BJP to make public the details of the houses sanctioned to the poor in Telangana.

The Chief Minister, who had earlier offered prayers at the Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, claimed that his government has definite plans for the development of Bhadrachalam.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka claimed that KCR also betrayed the Bhadrachalam temple by not providing Rs 100 crore which he had promised.

He said KCR turned a cash-rich Telangana into a debt-ridden state. Vikramarka, who holds the finance portfolio, claimed that under BRS rule, Telangana’s debt rose to Rs 7 lakh crore.

