Telangana CM meets Sonia Gandhi, presents 2047 Vision Document

Hyderabad, Dec 16 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and presented her the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document.

The Chief Minister briefed Sonia Gandhi on the details of the Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025, which was held on December 8 and 9 at the upcoming Bharat Future City.

He also told her about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government for the past two years, the measures being taken for the state's development, and future plans, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Sonia Gandhi appreciated the performance of the government in Telangana and Revanth Reddy's vision for the state's development.

She wished the Chief Minister success, expressing her hope that he would lead the state on the path of development in accordance with the Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Document.

The document, unveiled at the concluding session of the Summit, has set the ambitious goal to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with an interim milestone of $1 trillion by 2034.

The document has laid down the roadmap to achieve the targets with a set of key strategies, with the principal strategy of dividing the state into three sector-specific zones - CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy), and RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy).

In a message on December 5, Sonia Gandhi had expressed her good wishes for the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

She congratulated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his initiative in organising the Telangana Rising Global Summit and hoped this marks a major step towards making Telangana a trillion-dollar economy by 2034.

"The three-pronged strategy being adopted in the state aims at a 360-degree approach, ensuring equal emphasis is given to urban, peri-urban and rural-agro development projects. This will enable Telangana’s extraordinarily rich human and natural resources, the entrepreneurial brilliance of its people and its renowned knowledge and technological prowess, to flower to its full potential," the message read.

