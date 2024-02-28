Telangana CM orders probe into ORR toll tenders

Hyderabad, Feb 28 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive probe into the irregularities in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll tenders during the previous BRS regime.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister expressed anger over the finalisation of the tenders at a low price which resulted in a huge revenue loss to the state government.

The CM questioned the officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for calling the tenders without fixing the minimum rate.

The Chief Minister ordered a thorough investigation into the whole episode including the involvement of people and the organizations responsible in the tender process.

HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali has been asked to submit complete details about the irregularities in the tenders, the procedures followed and the movement of the files during the tendering process.

The officials were also instructed to register cases against the officials and employees concerned if any files related to ORR tenders are found to be missing.

After receiving a full report from HMDA, the government will discuss it in the Cabinet and hand over the issue for a probe to the CBI or the equivalent probing agency, said an official release. Officials explained to the CM that the total revenue generated from the ORR was Rs 600 crore per year before calling the toll tenders. The CM enquired why the tender was finalised at a meagre Rs 7,800 crore to the IRB company as against the estimation of Rs 18,000 crore revenue generation in 30 years period.

It is primarily estimated the government incurred a loss of Rs 15,000 crore due to the tender process adopted by the HMDA.

CM Revanth Reddy directed the officials to consider the area inside the ORR as a unit and prepare plans for the development of Hyderabad.

The CM suggested that the HMDA limits should be extended up to the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Radial roads should be constructed to connect the ORR to the RRR.

The CM emphasised that top priority should be given to the creation of necessary infrastructure in the newly expanding surrounding municipalities in Hyderabad along with the development of the city.

The officials have been asked to prepare a vision document for the development of the city by hiring a special consultancy in tune with the Master Plan-2050.

