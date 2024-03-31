Telangana CM orders to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer months

Hyderabad, March 30 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed the concerned officials to take adequate measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply and regular drinking water for all during the summer months in the state.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the electricity and drinking water supply situation in the state, directed the state energy department to make arrangements for the supply of the required power in view of the increasing electricity demand during the summer.

Revanth Reddy said the government made available the required power to meet the growing demand, and the officials should be on high alert to avoid complaints of power cuts in the entire state.

The officials were also asked to solve the power outage problems, in case they arise, immediately.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the supply of electricity in the state has set a new record this year as compared to last year.

He appreciated the DISCOMS for supplying the required electricity without power cuts in March when the power demand increased significantly like never before.

The Chief Minister also praised Deputy CM and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and energy officials for putting their efforts to supply power without outages.

An average of 239.19 million units (MU) of power was being supplied per day from January to March last year (2023). In the first three months of 2024, the energy department supplied an average of 251.59 million units of electricity every day.

The state had set a record by supplying 297.89 million units of power in a single day on March 14 last year. This year, the state surpassed the previous record by supplying 308.54 million units of power on the same day.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to supply drinking water without interruption, ensure crops don't get dried up, and the students preparing for exams do not suffer.

