Telangana CM pays tributes at Martyrs’ Memorial

Hyderabad, Jan 26 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to martyrs on the Republic Day.

He laid a wreath at Martyrs’ Memorial at Army Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The event was organised by Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) with the presence of Military Band and the officers and soldiers of all three services attired in full ceremonial dress adorning glittering medals depicting their various achievements in the service to the nation.

The morning was marked by fanfare and the sequence of events was the laying of Wreath by the NCC cadet followed by various other senior officers of the station and finally, the wreath was laid by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister earlier unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The Chief Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

A police contingent and officials and staff participated in the event.

He earlier attended the main Republic Day event held at Public Gardens, where Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag.

In the premises of the State Legislative Assembly, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar.

The leaders offered floral tributes paid at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy led the Republic Day celebrations at Council premises. Legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu and MLCs Mahesh Goud and Surabhi Vani were also present.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day event held at Dr B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat.

