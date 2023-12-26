Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Meet PM Modi in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

The official PMO handle shared a picture of the meeting, stating, "Telangana CM, Shri @revanth_anumula along with Deputy CM, Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, met PM @narendramodi." This meeting likely addressed concerns related to pending projects and outstanding dues from the Central government to Telangana.

Revanth Reddy, the newly elected Chief Minister of Telangana, assumed office after taking the oath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This momentous occasion marked a historic milestone as Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the state since its establishment in 2014.

Revanth Reddy led the Congress party to a decisive victory in the recent Assembly polls, securing an impressive 64 seats out of 119, triumphing over the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) with 39 seats. Known for his strong criticism of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy played a pivotal role in the Congress's successful campaign.

At the age of 56, Revanth Reddy had previously won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat, securing a vote share of 46.45 percent. Despite losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections, he continued to be a prominent figure in state politics. In 2017, he left the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and joined the Congress, eventually assuming the role of TPCC president in June 2021.

The Congress's triumph in Telangana represents a historic moment for the party, securing an absolute majority with 64 seats out of 119 in the state assembly, ushering in a new era of leadership under Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy. Following the meeting with PM Modi, Reddy is expected to return to the city later tonight, and further discussions with senior Congress leadership may occur, addressing pertinent party matters.