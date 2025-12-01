Telangana CM reviews Medaram works ahead of tribal fair

Hyderabad, Dec 1 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday reviewed the development works of the tribal shrine of Sammakka-Sarakka at Medaram ahead of the famous Medaram jatra scheduled next month.

At a review meeting with ministers and officials concerned, he instructed the officials to maintain quality standards strictly in the Medaram development works. The authorities, including engineers, were ordered to conduct regular field visits and monitor the works directly.

He warned that strict action would be initiated against the officials who are found neglecting their assigned duties.

The Chief Minister gave specific instructions on the development of the road network, stone works, installation of electricity poles, routes for the movement of devotees around the sacred platforms (Gaddelu) and waiting places for the devotees.

During the PowerPoint presentation on the progress of the works, the Chief Minister suggested precautions to be taken in several areas. The CM stressed that the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B), Electricity Department, Endowment, Forest Department and archaeologist Sthapathi Shivanagi Reddy should work in coordination for the speedy completion of the works.

He said tribal culture, their tradition and customs should also be accorded priority in the development of the Medaram. He wanted officials to complete the work within the stipulated time.

Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, State Scheduled Caste Development and Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other officials were present.

The temple development works have been taken up as part of the master plan. The Chief Minister recently visited the temple to finalise the plan.

The plan focuses on the sacred grounds that house platforms of Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraju, enabling lakhs of devotees to offer prayers conveniently.

The works are being taken up ahead of the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, scheduled to begin on January 28, 2026.

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states attend the tribal fair.

The Chief Minister has already demanded that the Central government recognise Medaram Jatara, the tribal festival of Telangana, as a national festival and allocate adequate funds to organise the prestigious event on a grand scale.

The Chief Minister questioned the rationale behind the Centre not extending its support to the country’s biggest tribal festival in Mulugu district of Telangana when it was allocating funds for the Kumbh Mela.

