Telangana CM slams Modi government for calling off war 'at Trump’s behest'

Hyderabad, May 29 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government for calling off the war with Pakistan "at the behest of US President Donald Trump".

Addressing the Jai Hind Yatra at Nizampet here, the Chief Minister asked why the government declared a ceasefire with Pakistan without calling an all-party meeting to seek the opinion of all parties.

He asked the BJP-led government why it called off the war hurriedly within four days after military strikes on Pakistan.

He recalled that during the all-party meeting called before the war, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had extended full support to the Centre and suggested that India should fight against Pakistan to merge the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) with India.

Asserting that only a leader with courage and determination prepares the war strategy, Revanth Reddy said that "then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi showed bravery by declaring war on China and gave a stern warning to the rival country".

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any action against China after the Indian Army's Colonel Santosh Kumar was killed in the fight against the Chinese army at Galwan in 2020/

He recalled Indira Gandhi’s strong warning to America when it tried to mediate between India and Pakistan during the 1971 war. It was Indira Gandhi who taught a befitting lesson to Pakistan by dividing the enemy country into two parts during the war, he said.

The Chief Minister said in the true spirit of India Gandhi, he had already declared his full support to split Pakistan into two countries.

He mentioned that during a rally held at Necklace Road to condemn the Pahalgam attack, slogans were raised to wipe out all the terrorists involved. “We also announced our strong support to the Prime Minister in the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and to erase the country from the world map," he said.

The Congress leader wondered why the BJP leadership was organising the Tiranga Rally after the end of the war. "The war is not your business. It’s an important issue of national security,” he said, adding that the Congress is organising the Jai Hind Yatra to instil self-confidence among Indian soldiers who were "demoralised" by the BJP’s moves.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Congress and the Gandhi family have a history of sacrificing their lives for the country. Terming PM Modi a spent force, the CM appealed to the party leaders and workers to strive hard and not relax until Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister. He asserted that India needs a strong leader like Rahul Gandhi in difficult times.

Congress in-charge of Telangana Meenkashi Natrajan, state Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, several state ministers and others participated in the rally.

