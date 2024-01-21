Telangana CM undertakes study trip of Dubai Waterfront

Hyderabad, Jan 21 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday undertook a study trip to the Dubai Waterfront.

He, along with officials, also visited a skyscraper for an aerial perspective of the entire project.

The team was shown the linkage between water, land, and building, and its socio-economic impact on hyper-local communities.

The team also discussed project management issues including international funding and investment possibilities, execution challenges, costs and timelines, and its replication possibilities in Hyderabad as part of the Musi River rejuvenation project.

Earlier, during his visit to London, Revanth Reddy had a study tour of famous monuments including the famed Riverfront of Thames, the bridges, Big Ben, London Eye, Tower Bridge etc, to understand the working and intersections communities, local economies, and its impact on income levels and livelihoods.

His team also analysed the impact on tourism and public revenues.

