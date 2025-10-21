Telangana CM urges Maoists to surrender, join mainstream

Hyderabad, Oct 21 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to Maoists to surrender and join the national mainstream.

Stating that many Maoists laid down arms in recent times, he urged the remaining ones to surrender and integrate into society. He asked them to eschew violence and participate in the development of the country and reconstruction of Telangana.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Police Flag Day Parade here to pay tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"I am appealing to all Maoist leaders and activists who are active to surrender before the police and join mainstream life. The CM asserted that Maoists should join as partners in the nation-building and the country's development by shedding the Naxal ideology,” he said.

The Chief Minister commended the Telangana Police for their exemplary service in rooting out the Naxal menace in the state.

He stated that Telangana suffered from Maoist and terrorist activities in the past. The indomitable spirit displayed by the state police resulted in fast declining terror and Naxal activities in the state in recent times, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister extolled the Telangana Police for being number one in the country in adapting new technology and unique policies to strengthen policing. According to the India Justice Report 2025, the Telangana Police Department has been ranked first in the country.

He said the Telangana Police have set an example for the country by working tirelessly to prevent terrorism, extremism, communal problems, white-collar crimes, drugs, cybercrimes, adulterated food, gutkha, matka and other anti-social activities in the state.

CM Revanth Reddy observed that new crimes such as cybercrimes, digital fraud, morphing content, drugs, and human trafficking posed a big challenge for the police. It’s a matter of pride that the Telangana Police are ahead of other states in tackling cybercrimes by adapting advanced technology.

A 'Cyber Security Bureau' under the leadership of a DGP-level officer has already been established to combat cybercrimes. This department is performing its duties efficiently and has become the best one in the country. The entire country is also saluting the Telangana Police for conducting inter-state operations to stop cybercriminals, the CM said.

He stated that Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), a special wing formed with the aim of completely eradicating the drug menace in Telangana, is effectively discharging its responsibilities. He reiterated the government’s resolve to make Telangana a drug-free state. For this, we have given complete freedom and wide powers to the Police Department, he said.

He noted that this year, 191 police personnel across the country and six policemen in Telangana state laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Greyhounds commandos T. Sandeep, V. Sridhar, and N. Pawan Kalyan died fighting anti-social forces. Assistant Commandant Banothu Jawaharlal and Nalgonda Constable B. Saidu died in the line of duty. Three days ago, Constable Empalli Pramod Kumar died in the line of duty in Nizamabad.

The Chief Minister gave the assurance that the government will support Pramod Kumar’s wife, Praneetha and their three sons.

He announced ex gratia of Rs one crore, the last paid salary till the retirement of the martyred constable, a government job for one of the family members and 300 yards of house site for the family.

Along with this, the constable’s family will also get Rs 16 lakhs ex gratia from the Police Security Welfare and Rs 8 lakh ex gratia from the Police Welfare.

