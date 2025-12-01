Telangana CM urges people to elect competent leaders as sarpanches

Hyderabad, Dec 1 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appealed to the voters to elect competent leaders as the sarpanches for a comprehensive development of their villages.

Ahead of the Gram Panchayat elections in three phases scheduled this month, the Chief Minister began a visit to the districts.

Addressing a public meeting in Makthal after laying foundation stones for various development works, the Chief Minister warned people to stop supporting the parties which are creating hurdles to the development of the state.

He said that the people of Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district blessed the Congress by electing 12 Congress MLAs, and he was elected as the second Chief Minister of the youngest state of Telangana.

The CM slammed former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for ignoring the Palamuru district during the 10-year BRS rule in the state.

“This land supported KCR during the Telangana movement and elected him as Lok Sabha MP. After being elected as CM, KCR had not given even Rs 12 crore for development. Palamuru projects were not completed, and no steps were taken to complete the Kodangal – Narayanpet lift scheme,” the CM said.

He stated that the “people ‘s government” started work to complete the Palamuru project. He accused the opposition parties of obstructing the project by filing cases in the courts.

“A good compensation of Rs 20 lakhs was provided to 96 per cent of farmers in the land acquisition. We have completed the land acquisition for the Narayanpet Kodangal project and are starting the works,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took a broadside at KCR for the mounting debt burden of Rs 8 lakh crore on the state exchequer. He claimed that despite facing financial hurdles, the state government is moving forward by implementing all schemes and completing the development works. He told people that it is his responsibility to complete Palamuru projects and provide irrigation water.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the government was organising the Global Summit to bring the state back on the right track and invite huge investments to the state. The summit will showcase Telangana's potential before the world and emerge as the best destination for investments in the country. He reiterated that Telangana will be developed as a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

Stating that the government accorded top priority to provide education to all the needy, he said a Young India Integrated School will be built in every constituency. Fourteen Young Indian schools will come up in Palamuru. An IIT will also be established in the district.

The Chief Minister stated that they aspire to develop Palamuru as a model district for the entire country.

He told people that during the last two years, the government launched several new schemes, including free RTC bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity to the poor, fine rice to all white ration card holders and waiver of farm loans.

He revealed that the government spent Rs 1.04 lakh crore for the welfare of farmers in two years and is working for the economic development of women.

Revanth Reddy said the Caste census was conducted for the benefit of the backward communities, and Telangana also became the first state in the country to sub-categorise Scheduled Castes.

