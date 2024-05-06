Telangana collecting 'Rahul Revanth' tax, says HM Amit Shah

Hyderabad, May 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is collecting 'Rahul Revanth' tax to fund the party's election campaign in the country.

Addressing a public meeting of BJP at Secunderabad here, he accused Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of turning Telangana into an ATM of the Congress.

HM Shah said the people of Telangana were losing their money in 'RR' tax.

"Elect our two candidates, we will take care to see that this ATM runs out of cash," the Home Minister said while appealing to the people to vote for BJP candidates for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat (by-election).

Earlier, HM Amit Shah said in Nizamabad that daily, hundreds of crores were being sent from Telangana to 'Delhi darbar'.

HM Amit Shah also referred to the case booked against him by Hyderabad police for violating a Model Code of Conduct by involving children at a recent election rally.

"Revanth Reddy recently became the chief minister. Recently, he registered a case, but I will not cry like Revanth Reddy. I will go to the High Court to get it quashed," the former BJP president said.

The Union Minister leader told Revanth Reddy that the central leadership at whose direction he is doing corruption will use and dump him.

HM Amit Shah also referred to the case booked against Revanth Reddy by Delhi Police for editing his video and circulating it.

Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad, HM Amit Shah said that his video was tampered with to create a fake video.

"Revanth Reddy is saying Delhi Police are after him. What will happen if you make a fake video?" the Home Minister asked.

Reiterating that reservation given to Muslims is unconstitutional, HM Amit Shah said that when the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it will scrap it.

He alleged that Congress is spreading lies that if the BJP comes to power again it will take away the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

"We have had a majority for the last 10 years, but we have not scrapped the reservation," he said.

HM Amit Shah also alleged that "Congress, BRS and Majlis were resorting to Muslim appeasement".

He said restrictions were being imposed on the Ram Navami procession.

The Home Minister slammed Congress leaders for not attending Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Mandir, saying they were scared of vote bank.

He remarked that the vote bank of Congress and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is the same.

"They don't allow celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day. They oppose CAA and UCC," the Union Minister said.

HM Amit Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government eliminated terrorism and Left Wing Extremism.

"Left Wing Extremism has ended in all the states. It is still there in a small part of Chhattisgarh. Make Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister for the third time, BJP will wipe it out from the entire India," HM Amit Shah said.

Telangana unit BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP MP K. Laxman, BJP candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender, candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat Vamsha Tilak were present at the public meeting in Secunderabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor