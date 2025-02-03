Telangana Commission on SC sub-classification set to submit its report

Hyderabad, Feb 3 The single-member Judicial Commission, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akhtar, is set to submit its report on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) to the Telangana Cabinet Sub-Committee.

This report, which is considered critical for equitable resource distribution among SC communities, will be placed before the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The Sub-Committee was constituted on September 12, 2024, with Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy as its Chairman and Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha as co-chairman to implement the Supreme Court order on the sub-classification of SCs.

Ministers D. Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, and D. Sridhar Babu, and MP Mallu Ravi were appointed members of the committee.

On the recommendation of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, the state government had constituted a one-member judicial commission headed by former High Court judge Justice Akhtar in October.

The Commission studied various aspects of the issue and prepared its report. The Cabinet Sub-Committee will discuss the Commission’s report and make its recommendations to the Cabinet.

The Commission’s report and the Sub-Committee’s recommendations will be placed before the Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

It was on October 8 that the Cabinet Sub-Committee had recommended to the state Cabinet to appoint a one-man judicial commission to study sub-classification within the SC reserved categories.

The judicial commission was asked to assess intra-backwardness among different castes within the SCs.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee had sought sub-caste-wise employment of SCs from various recruitment boards in the state, including the TSPSC, the TGLPRB, the SCCL, the MHSRB, and the Transmission Corporation.

The panel received 1,082 representations from communities, organisations, and individuals regarding sub-categorisation. Teams from the state visited Punjab and Tamil Nadu to study the implementation of sub-classification in those states.

The Judicial Commission studied the judgment of the seven-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on the sub-classification within Scheduled Castes reserved categories.

While welcoming the August 1 judgment of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced in the state Assembly that Telangana would be the first state to implement it

The Chief Minister had said that if necessary the government would issue an ordinance to implement the Supreme Court order in job notifications already issued.

