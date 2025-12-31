Telangana committed to protect its share in Godavari waters: Irrigation Minister

Hyderabad, Dec 31 Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that the State government is committed to protecting Telangana's allocated 968 TMC share in Godavari waters and safeguarding future irrigation projects

He asserted that the State government has taken a series of proactive administrative and legal measures to robustly defend the State's irrigation interests in the ongoing inter-state water dispute over Andhra Pradesh's proposed diversion of Godavari waters through expansions related to the Polavaram project.

In a statement, he highlighted the controversy surrounding Andhra Pradesh's initial Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), which was later repackaged as the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project (PNLP). These schemes seek to divert up to 200 TMC of Godavari floodwaters to Andhra Pradesh.

"Telangana has consistently maintained that these projects violate the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) Award of 1980, CWC-TAC clearance accorded for Polavaram Irrigation project, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, and Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines. They go beyond the originally approved 80 TMC diversion to the Krishna basin and encroach on flood waters that remain unallocated, " Reddy stated.

The minister outlined key actions taken by the Telangana government starting early this year. Upon learning of Andhra Pradesh's plans, strong correspondence was initiated, including letters on January 22, 2025, to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), and further on June 13 and 16, 2025, to MoJS and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), urging rejection of appraisals due to violations.

These interventions directly led to the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of MoEF&CC returning Andhra Pradesh's proposal on June 30, 2025, citing unresolved inter-state issues, potential GWDT violations and the need for CWC clearances. Objections were also raised with central bodies, including the MoJS, CWC, Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). These central bodies have also furnished observations objecting to the PFR proposal by AP.

In July 2025, following a high-level meeting, the State flagged outstanding issues in the Krishna and Godavari basins for agenda inclusion and resolution, but outrightly rejected the inclusion of PB Link as one of the agenda items.

He said that as Andhra Pradesh persisted by floating tenders on November 21, 2025, for a Detailed Project Report on the renamed PNLP and continuing unapproved expansions, Telangana escalated the issue legally by filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court on December 16, 2025.

The petition seeks directives to halt all works on PBLP/PNLP or related Polavaram expansions, restrain central agencies from appraising reports, granting clearances, or releasing funds, and stop ongoing capacity enhancements and tender processes.

"These legal steps manifest our unwavering commitment to protecting Telangana's allocated 968 TMC share in Godavari waters and safeguarding future irrigation projects," Reddy emphasised.

Refuting opposition claims of inaction, the Minister said, "We are fully committed to protecting the water rights of Telangana State. Our swift objections resulted in the EAC's rejection earlier this year, and the Supreme Court filing ensures an early hearing to prevent Andhra Pradesh from proceeding unilaterally."

He added that floodwaters remain unallocated and must involve consultations between both states.

"All these proactive initiatives have culminated in the relevant central agencies raising observations and formally objecting to the PBLP/PNLP, demonstrating our comprehensive strategy to ensure equitable water security for the state," he added.

--IANS

