Telangana Congress govt kicks off first anniversary celebrations

Hyderabad, Nov 14 The Congress government in Telangana kicked off its first anniversary celebrations ‘Praja Vijayotsavalu’ on Thursday with a huge gathering of over 14,000 children addressed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The programme was organised at LB Stadium on Children’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The government completes one year in office on December 7. The celebrations will conclude on December 9, the birthday of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. It was also on this day in 2009 that the then Congress-led UPA government announced the initiation of the process of formation of Telangana state.

The Chief Minister said it was a delightful moment that the government launched the celebrations on Children's Day.

He highlighted the measures taken by his government to bring a transformation in the education sector.

The Chief Minister said the government allocated more than 7 per cent of the budget outlay to the education sector. The government also proved its commitment to giving top priority to education by conducting DSC exams and recruiting teachers. It also promoted 20,000 teachers and completed the transfers of 35,000 teachers.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that the government also announced free power supply to government schools in the state and allocated Rs. 150 crore every year for attendants, sweepers and sanitation in schools.

Alleging that the previous government of BRS had left the universities in the lurch, the Chief Minister said soon after coming to power the Congress government appointed vice-chancellors. He announced that the posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in the universities would be filled soon.

Revanth Reddy said for the first time in the country, an Education Commission was constituted in the state to solve the students' problems. He mentioned that 26 lakh students are studying in 26,854 government schools whereas, 36 lakh students are enrolled in over 11,000 private schools in the state.

“It is the responsibility of my government to bring the glory back to the government schools,” he said, adding that the government is ready to provide all the basic facilities in government schools.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people’s representatives to visit the government schools and find out the problems faced by the students. He also ordered the district Collectors to monitor the functioning of the government schools closely for two days a week.

He warned that anyone found supplying adulterated provisions and contaminated food in hostels would be sent to jail. He said the credit goes to his government for increasing the cosmetic and diet charges in government hostels.

He voiced concern over drug addiction among students and appealed to all to take a pledge not to become addicted to drugs. All students should pursue higher education and reach high positions in society, he said.

Revanth Reddy said his government was establishing Young India Sports University with the aim of winning medals in the next Olympics. He advised students should excel in sports along with academics. He said the government will take the responsibility of identifying the talented sports persons.

He said the government was also establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools with international standards for BC, SC, ST and minority students.

On the ongoing caste survey across the state, he appealed to students to tell parents about the survey and cooperate with officials to make it a big success.

He said the survey was taken up to provide reservations to various sections in proportion to the population and thus achieve social justice.

Alleging that some people were spreading false propaganda against the caste census, he urged students to thwart their conspiracies. He clarified that the survey is not meant to remove any welfare scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sridhar Babu and Tummala Nageswara Rao, government advisor K. Keshav Rao and others were present.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor