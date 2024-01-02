Telangana Congress MLA faces flak for inappropriate behaviour with woman

Hyderabad, Jan 2 A Congress MLA in Telangana is facing widespread flak for his inappropriate behaviour with a woman at a New Year event in Karimnagar district.

A video clip of Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana went viral on Tuesday showing him getting closer to the woman and trying to put cake on her cheek.

She tried to distance herself, but in the third attempt, he manages to daub the cake on her face.

In another video, the MLA is seen holding the hand of the woman while dancing.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was also present at the event held at the Congress party office.

Leaders of the opposition parties and netizens have slammed the MLA.

"Is this not an act of outraging modesty of woman," asked Jagan Patimeedi of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The former chairman of Telangana State Technology Services also wanted the National Commission for Women to order suo-moto proceedings on the MLA for his "filthy behaviour".

