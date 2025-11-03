Telangana Crime: Husband Kills Wife, Daughter Before Hanging Himself in Vikarabad

A 42-year-old daily wage labourer killed his wife, daughter and sister-in-law before taking his own life in the early hours of Sunday at Kulkacherla in Vikarabad district, reportedly following domestic disputes and suspicions over his wife’s fidelity. The accused, identified as Vepuri Yadaiah, attacked his wife Alivelu, 35, his daughters Aparna, 13, and Shravani, 10, and his sister-in-law Hanumamma, 40, with a knife inside their home around 3 a.m. Police said Yadaiah later hanged himself. SP of Vikarabad police, K. Narayana Reddy, said the elder daughter Aparna, survived the attack and alerted neighbours, who informed the police. The other three victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

“Investigations revealed that Yadaiah, described by the locals as an antisocial person, had been quarrelling with his wife for several years, suspecting her character. The couple, both daily wage earners, had recently been counselled by village elders in an attempt to resolve their disputes. Alivelu’s sister, Hanumamma, had come to their house to mediate and was planning to leave the next day,” said the officer. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.Based on the preliminary investigation, police said there seems to be some disputes between the man and his wife.