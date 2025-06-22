Telangana Crime: Man Blinded with Chilli Powder, Tied to Tree and Beaten to Death by Former Lover and Her Husband

A shocking incident has come to light from Nomula village in Nalgonda district, Telangana. On Friday, a 34-year-old man was allegedly tied to a tree and murdered by his former lover and her husband. Police reported that the couple first blinded the victim by throwing chilli powder in his eyes and then attacked him with sticks, leading to his death. A case of murder has been registered, and both individuals have been taken into custody.

The deceased has been identified as N. Janayya, a resident of Nomula village. He lived with his mother, N. Pramila, and was unmarried. Janayya had been in a long-standing relationship with a married woman from the same village. Both families had opposed the affair and had asked the couple to end it. However, Janayya reportedly continued to try and contact the woman.

Eight months ago, the woman had filed a police complaint against Janayya, accusing him of harassment. He was subsequently arrested by Nakrekal police and spent a month in jail. After his release, Janayya was quiet for a while but then resumed contact with the woman. "Whenever my son had money, she would come to meet him. On Friday, she called him home. He probably thought she was alone, but her family was there and attacked him," alleged Janayya's mother.

According to the police, the woman and her husband, Nagaraju, first threw chilli powder into Janayya's eyes. They then attacked him with sticks. They tied Janayya to a tree in front of their house and continued to beat him. Villagers informed Janayya's mother, after which other family members arrived and called the police. Janayya was admitted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following a complaint from Janayya's mother, the police have registered a case against the woman and her husband and arrested both. Janayya's family has demanded strict action against the accused.