Telangana Cyber Security Bureau apprehend 48 cybercriminals

Hyderabad, Nov 13 In a major operation, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has apprehended 48 Cybercriminals who were involved in 508 cases across Telangana and 2194 cases nationwide.

TGSCB director Shikha Goel said that the cases involved a loss of Rs.8.16 crore. She told media persons on Wednesday that in a bid to curb cybercrime and uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards cybercriminals in the state, TGCSB conducted a major operation in different parts of the state in coordination with local police and arrested 48 cybercriminals.

She said the leads were obtained through analysis of cybercrime data and the arrest of agents by TGCSB headquarters police station in a case registered under section 66 D ITA Act-2008, section 318(4), 319(2) and 338 BNS.

The director revealed that the arrested cybercriminals were involved in various types of cybercrimes which include Business Investments (Trading), Job frauds, Digital Arrests, Courier Scams, etc. Among the arrested individuals, 38 of them are Mule account holders, while 10 are agents, who arrange and supply Mule Accounts to the criminals.

The agents lure the account holders with the promise of commission-based incentives for providing their accounts to be used for cybercrimes. These account holders have willingly and knowingly allowed cybercriminals to use their accounts for committing cybercrimes. All these Mule account holders are involved in multiple cases in Telangana as well as the country.

The arrested individuals include a mix of unemployed individuals and professionals such as cab drivers, small business owners, and IT employees. The arrested individuals have varied educational qualifications, with 17, having completed their SSC to Intermediate, 9 having education below SSC, and 22 having a degree or higher qualifications.

TGSCB seized 53 mobile phones, four laptops, five CPUs, 2 monitors, 18 bank passbooks, 16 chequebooks, 10 ATM cards and one Bajaj Pulsar bike during the operation. The arrested individuals are handed over to the concerned police units for further investigation and legal proceedings.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor