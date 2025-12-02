Telangana Cyber Security Bureau facilitated Rs 350 crore refund to victims

Hyderabad, Dec 2 Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has so far facilitated refunds of over Rs 350 crore to victims of cyber frauds.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel said on Tuesday that since becoming a fully functional bureau, TGCSB has handled 2.44 lakh NCRP (National Cybercrime Reporting Portal) complaints, registered 58,244 FIRs and facilitated refunds of over Rs 350 crore to victims of cyber fraud.

Stating that the state has achieved measurable progress, she said that while cybercrime in India rose by 29 per cent, Telangana reported a decline of 8 per cent, and financial losses reduced by 30 per cent compared to 6 per cent nationally.

She attributed this to systemic reforms such as upgrading the 1930 helpline, strengthening the ‘Put on Hold’ mechanism, and building a model refund system in collaboration with the High Court.

The TGSCB director was speaking at the launch of “Fraud Ka Full Stop” – a statewide cyber awareness campaign by TGCSB.

The six-week intensive campaign aimed at preventing cyber fraud and empowering citizens with practical digital safety skills.

Shikha Goel emphasised that Telangana has built one of India’s most robust, data-driven cybercrime response systems.

She described ‘Fraud Ka Full Stop’ as a people-centric movement combining physical outreach and digital engagement. The six-week structure focuses on specific cyber fraud themes each week, covering 1930 reporting, digital arrest, investment scams, hacking threats, identity theft and women and child safety.

She encouraged citizens to actively participate and make cyber safety a daily habit.

Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy emphasised that cybercrime must be treated as a core policing priority across all units. He highlighted the Chief Minister’s instructions on strong cybercrime control and urged all district officers to maintain tight coordination with TGCSB throughout the six-week campaign.

He directed that awareness programmes must be conducted at police stations, SDPOs and district levels. He also outlined the weekly themes of the campaign and stressed the importance of educating citizens about major modus operandi such as digital arrest, investment fraud, impersonation, OTP-based frauds, loan app harassment and social media extortion.

