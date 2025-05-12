Telangana Cyber Security Bureau nabs 20 cyber fraudsters from Gujarat

Hyderabad, May 12 In an interstate operation, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has arrested 20 cyber fraudsters in Gujarat, a top official said on Monday.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) successfully conducted a special interstate operation in Surat, Gujarat, from May 1 to 10.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel said the operation led to the arrest of 20 cyber fraudsters involved in over 60 cybercrime cases in Telangana and a staggering 515 cases across India.

Two dedicated teams from TGCSB camped in Surat for 10 days and executed this operation under the Bureau's 'Zero Tolerance' policy against cybercrime. This marks the fifth major operation by the TGCSB Operations Wing to apprehend cyber criminals, she said.

The Operations Wing, established to adopt a centralised data-driven and strategic approach to interstate cybercrime investigations, focused this time on seven cases from Telangana. These cases involved suspicious cash withdrawals, including transactions made via cheques.

The teams apprehended 14 mule account holders and six agents. Initial findings revealed that the accused operated 27 mule accounts with suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 4.37 crore. ln Telangana alone, five accused withdrew Rs 22,64,50O through cheques.

The accused comprise private employees, businessmen, and one bank employee (a Relationship Manager from DCB Bank, Vapi branch). They were involved in various cyber frauds, including business and investment scams such as trading and part-time job frauds.

The teams seized 20 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, four ATM cards, five cheque books, two PAN cards, two rubber stamps, and other incriminating documents.

Shikha Goel said all arrested individuals were brought to Telangana on transit warrants and are currently lodged in various jails. Further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

The primary objective of this operation was to disrupt the supply chain of illicit bank accounts used to facilitate cybercrimes. TGCSB remains committed to conducting more such targeted operations across the country to make Telangana a cyber-safe state, the TGCSB Director said.

The real-time technical support team at TGCSB headquarters worked around the clock with field officers to ensure smooth coordination and execution.

