Telangana: Cyclone Montha damages crops over 4.47 lakh acres

Hyderabad, Oct 30 Severe cyclonic storm Montha and accompanying heavy damage to crops over 4,47,864 in Telangana, shows the preliminary assessment of losses by the state’s agriculture department.

Most of the crop loss occurred in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that crop loss may increase in the full-fledged survey and assured that the government will support every affected farmer.

The minister revealed that 4,47,864 acres of crops belonging to 2,53,033 farmers in 179 mandals of 12 districts were damaged due to the cyclone, and that the crop loss may increase after a full-scale survey.

As per the preliminary details of crop loss, paddy was damaged in 2,82,379 acres and cotton in 1,51,707 acres.

The crop damage was mostly in the Warangal district. The crop damage here occurred in 1,30,200 acres, followed by Khammam district with 62,400 acres and Nalgonda district with 52,071 acres, according to the preliminary report.

Minister Nageswara Rao assured that every farmer who has suffered losses due to the impact of Cyclone Motha will be supported. He announced that CM Revanth Reddy will tour the flood-affected districts and that the government will stand by the farmers.

The Agriculture Minister said that he would discuss with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy how much crop loss compensation should be given per acre.

The preliminary report shows that the maize crop was damaged over 4,963 acres, chilli 3,613 acres, pulses 1228 acres and groundnut 2,674 acres. Horticulture and other crops were damaged over 1,300 acres.

Earlier, the ministers and Collectors briefed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about the damage caused to paddy and cotton crops in the cyclone-affected areas.

Expressing serious concern over the plight of the flood-affected farmers during the crop harvesting, the CM said that the government set the target of 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procurement and instructed the Civil Supplies Department to take strict measures accordingly.

In the wake of the reports that paddy has been soaked in many places and the farmers are worried about their paddy stocks being washed away in some IKP centres, CM Revanth Reddy instructed the collectors to make arrangements to immediately shift paddy from the IKP centres to the nearest godowns and mills.

The officials were also ordered to store Paddy in the nearest function halls where mills and godowns are not available. The Collectors were also instructed to appoint an in-charge officer for each procurement centre.

--IANS

ms/dan

