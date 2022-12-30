Telangana: Devotees hold protests over remarks against Lord Ayyappa

Ayyappa Swamy devotees (Ayyappa Swamies) on Friday launched a state-wide protest demanding action against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh after he courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy.

Bairi Naresh allegedly made an insulting remark against Lord Ayyappa at a public meeting two days ago.

A video of the same went viral, sparking outrage on social media platforms. Devotees have lodged complaints against Bairi Naresh at different police stations in Hyderabad with demands for his immediate arrest.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also demanded the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act against him for allegedly insulting the Hindu Gods and hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy.

Guruswami Virender Yadav also lodged a complaint at Madannapet police station demanding to arrest Bairi Naresh for defaming Lord Ayyappa and other Hindu Gods.

"There will be serious protests across the city if there is no action against him," Virender Yadav said.

