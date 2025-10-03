Telangana: Drunken Men Attack Rival Group with Sticks in Mancherial District, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Disturbing video has surfaced on social media where a group of men were seen launching attack on another group of men with stick. According to information, this viral incident is from Telangana's Mancherial district.

According to Telugu Scribe, this incident has been reportedly occurred on midnight of October 3 in the Mandamarri area. In footage, it can be seen that fight has been erupted between two groups. People were seen running, chasing each other and swinging sticks, while an auto-rickshaw and bikes tipped over during the scuffle.

As per the local media, brawl was triggered by two groups under the influence of alcohol, Bystanders panicked as the attackers fled. Following the attack, police confirmed the seizure of the auto-rickshaw used in the assault and have launched an investigation, according to reports.