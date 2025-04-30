Telangana Factory Blast: 3 Killed, Three Injured in Explosion at Manufacturing Unit in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri

Three persons were killed and an equal number suffered injuries in a blast in an explosives manufacturing factory in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Tuesday evening, April 29. The blast occurred at a unit, where propellant is manufactured, leading to the tragedy. It was not immediately clear how the blast occurred.

Those injured were undergoing treatment in a hospital. At the time of the incident, the factory in Katepally village in Motakondur village was locked. The blast took place in block 18a of the company. At the time of the incident, there were six workers in the block.

Telangana | An explosion occurred in a factory at Katepally village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, injuring six people. Further details are yet to be known: Police official, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

The building housing Block 18a collapsed due to the blast impact. The deceased were identified as G Sandeep, Ch Charan and Naresh; the bodies of two more workers are yet to be retrieved from the debris. Bugga Lingaswamy, Srikanth, and Mahendar were injured.

In January this year, one person was killed and three others suffered injuries in a blast in a factory, involved in the production of explosive materials, in the district.