Telangana factory blast: CM expresses shock, asks for speedy rescue of trapped workers

Hyderabad, June 30 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the massive fire accident at the Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to rescue the workers trapped in the incident.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he also instructed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

Eight workers were killed and 28 others injured in the reactor blast at a chemical factory on Monday morning

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited the accident site and directed officials to provide every possible assistance to the victims.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said he was deeply saddened to hear about the fire accident.

“My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. I have spoken with the district administration and urged them to take immediate rescue measures and provide necessary medical support,” he posted on ‘X’.

“The Govt. of India stands in solidarity with those affected by this incident and will provide financial assistance to the families of the bereaved,” he added.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president has termed the reactor blast at Patancheru's Pashamylaram Industrial Area as extremely tragic. He urged the authorities to immediately rescue the workers trapped at the accident site.

“Please ensure that all the injured receive the best of the medical care. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased,” the former minister posted on X.

“Safety audits are a must for all the industrial units and I demand the Govt to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident,” he added.

Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K. Kavitha has also termed the explosion in the chemical factory as tragic.

Kavitha said in a social media post that news of a massive fire accident at the Sigachi Chemical Factory, resulting in the death of people, has caused distress.

She urged the government to provide better medical services to the workers injured in the reactor explosion incident. She also demanded that the government extend all support to the families of the workers who died in the accident.

