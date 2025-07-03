Telangana Factory Blast : Expert Committee Inspects Site; 9 Still Missing After Tragic Explosion

In a tragic blast in factory in Telangana which took lives of at least 40 workers and left several injured a special committee was formed. In recent update district superintendent said on Thursday that efforts are being made to trace nine missing people after the June 3oth explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram. State govt appointed expert committee visited the site on Thursday to find the causes of the incident and to establish the sequence of events that led to the explosion.

Sigachi issued an official statement in which they said that as many as 12 injured who took treatment in various hospitals and as a relief fund each one was provided with Rs 1 lakh. The death toll remains at 38. Nine people are missing. But maybe today or tomorrow, once we get the reports on bones and other things from FSL (Forensic Science Lab), then things will be clear. The expert panel also visited the site today, SP Pankaj told PTI. The police official said debris removal was almost over and no bodies were found.

A five-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, was appointed by the state government to monitor rescue efforts, investigate the blast, and recommend preventative measures. Sigachi stated that an investigation led by the Chief Secretary is underway to review the incident and its causes, with preliminary findings expected within 7 days. The company will refrain from commenting on the cause to avoid influencing the investigation.

Meanwhile, the distressed family members of missing persons continued to wait at the plant for any information about their loved ones. They expressed anguish that they had not got any information even four days after the tragedy. A grieving man hit his head with a stone and he was given first aid by the medical personnel present there. The aunt of a missing worker alleged that the clearing of debris had been going on at a slow pace. It should be done quickly so that it can be found out if any bodies are there