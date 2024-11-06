Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Diaper Manufacturing Unit in Rangareddy, No Casualties (Watch Video)

Fire department officials said a massive fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing unit in the Nandigama area of Rangareddy district on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported so far. They estimated property damage worth around Rs 25-30 crores. Efforts to douse the flames were still underway at the time of filing this report.

Fire in Diaper Manufacturing Unit in Telangana

Massive Fire Erupts at Kamson Hygiene Industry in Nandigama, Heavy Property Damage Reported



A massive fire broke out late last night at the Kamson Hygiene Industry near Nandigama in Rangareddy district, reportedly due to a short circuit. The fire started in a newly built shed… pic.twitter.com/bx31dvHNR5 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 6, 2024

"The incident took place at a diaper manufacturing unit. The property was completely gutted in the blaze. We are currently investigating the cause of the fire, estimating property damage to be around Rs 25-30 crores," Rangareddy District Fire Officer Murli Manohar Reddy said.

"The fire erupted out at Kamson Healthcare Pvt Ltd in Nandigama, Rangareddy District, around 1 am. Five fire tenders from different locations were rushed to the spot," the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials added.