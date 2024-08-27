Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gunny Godown in Warangal (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a godown in Telangana's Warangal district on Tuesday, August 27. After receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders rushed to the spot and began dousing operations.

According to the Warangal district fire officer, the incident occurred at around 4:30 AM on Tuesday. Four fire engines were dispatched to extinguish the blaze. It took about 3 hours to douse the flames, which had spread to nearby furniture shops.

"Today, in the early morning at 4:29 AM, we received information about a fire accident. We immediately dispatched the Warangal fire vehicle, and upon assessing the situation, we called in 3 additional fire vehicles, making a total of 4 vehicles that participated in extinguishing the fire," said Warangal District Fire Officer Sridhar.

An electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. The blaze is now under control. Property worth Rs 10 lakhs was damaged in the incident.

Sridhar said, "It took us 3 hours to douse the flames. The fire affected two shops - an old furniture shop at the front and a gunny godown at the back. The fire is now totally under control, and we suspect that an electric short circuit was the cause. The estimated damage from the fire is approximately Rs 10 lakhs."