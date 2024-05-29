Telangana Food Safety Commissioner Introduces FoSCoS Website for Instant Food License Verification

Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety has introduced a convenient measure for the public to verify the validity of licenses and registrations for food establishments at any time and from any location. By accessing the FoSCoS website hosted by FSSAI India, people can easily check the current status of manufacturers, distributors, and retail sellers of food articles.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency and ensure compliance with food safety regulations across the state.

Did you know?



You can check whether a food establishment has a valid license/registration anytime anywhere.



Step into the FOSCOS website by @fssaiindia and check the status of any manufacturer / distributor / retail seller of food articles. — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) May 29, 2024

In a recent development, the Telangana Food Safety Department conducted raids on several prominent eateries situated in Hyderabad's Madhapur area, notably targeting the Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe on the evening of May 23. The raids uncovered a slew of alarming health violations, shaking the public's confidence.

During the inspection, officials discovered a significant quantity of expired food items within the premises of Rameshwaram Cafe. Among the findings were 100 kg of urad dal, which had expired in March 2024, along with 10 kg of Nandini curd and 8 litres of milk. The estimated value of these expired items amounted to Rs. 16,700. Prompt action was taken by the Food Safety authorities, who promptly disposed of the expired goods on-site to mitigate any potential health risks.

About FoSCoS

The Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) represents a significant advancement over its predecessor, the Food Licensing and Registration System (FLRS), which was initially launched in 2012 to facilitate the issuance of pan-India FSSAI Licenses and Registrations.

However, FLRS faced numerous challenges over the years, including technological obsolescence and a lack of technical support. Users frequently reported issues such as slow processing speeds, while software experts were hesitant to implement necessary updates, hindering the system's improvement, expansion, and innovation. Consequently, the migration from FLRS to FoSCoS became a necessity to address these limitations and modernize the food licensing system effectively.