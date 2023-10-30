Telangana Governor condemns attack on BRS MP

Hyderabad, Oct 30 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday condemned the attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP and party candidate for next month’s Assembly election K Prabhakar Reddy.

Soundararajan stated that she was shocked to learn about the attack on Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal of Siddipet district.

The Governor said in a statement that violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process.

“I direct the Director General of Police to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period. It is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free-and-fair elections,” she said and wished the MP a speedy recovery.

Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man when he was campaigning in Siddipet district on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital in Gajwel and was later shifted to Hyderabad.

The MP’s supporters overpowered the man and thrashed him. The assailant was identified as Raju. The motive behind the attack was not known immediately.

