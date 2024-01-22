Telangana Governor performs puja to mark Ram temple inauguration

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan performed puja at Raj Bhavan on Monday to mark the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

According to a Raj Bhavan press communique, she performed, “Lord Shri Rama Pooja and participated in a devotional hymn-singing session (Sri Rama Nama Sankeerthanam) at Raj Bhavan, to mark the Sri Ram Prana Pratishtha ceremony of the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

“Classical singers from the AMS College of Fine Arts and Media Education and Sammahana School offered their soulful voices to devotional songs in paying tribute to Lord Rama. The program was graced by guests, including the Secretary, Joint Secretaries, and the entire Raj Bhavan staff,” it said.

Tamilisai also lit the lamps at Raj Bhavan.

According to a post from her official handle on ‘X’ she lit the lamps as per the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating the historic occasion.

The Governor also witnessed the live telecast of ‘Prana Pratishtha’ from Ayodhya with the leaders of Telangana BJP at Nizam College grounds.

She watched the event live along with Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and other BJP leaders.

She thanked Laxman for organising a grand programme with a giant screen. She told media persons that the whole world is celebrating the event at Ayodhya. She said that there are no words to express happiness.

