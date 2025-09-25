Telangana Govt Invites Applications for Liquor Shops From September 26; Allotment Via Draw on This Date

The Telangana government on Thursday, September 25, issued a notification for the allotment of liquor shops across the state through a draw process. The filling of the application starts from September 26 to October 18. The Prohibition and Excise Department will open the draw on October 23, 2025.

The retail liquor shops will be allotted from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2027, for three three-year licence period. The state government is hoping to improve its economic condition by issuing and operating liquor shops in the state.

Telangana government has issued a notification for the allotment of liquor shops across the state, inviting applications from September 26 to October 18. The shops will be allotted through a draw process on October 23. — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

The application fee for each shop has been fixed at Rs 3 lakh and multiple applications will be permitted for one shop. Earlier, the application fees were Rs 2 lakh. From this, the state government forecasts to generate nearly Rs 6,500 crore through issuing licences and application fees alone.

Also Read | Telangana Service Commission announces final result for Group-1 posts.

In 20003, the government collected Rs 1,350 crore through application fees and Rs 3,500 crore through the licence fee, according to the Telangana Today.

The liquor shop draw will be held for allotting licences for as many as 2,260 shops across Telangana. The government is implementing reservations for different communities, including Gouds (15%), Scheduled Castes (10%) and Scheduled Tribes (5%), as per to Telangana Today report.