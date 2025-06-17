Telangana govt opens helpline after Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Hyderabad, June 17 The Telangana government opened a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, after the tensions between Iran and Israel escalated following the missile attacks.

This initiative aims to assist and respond swiftly to any concerns related to Telangana residents who may be currently residing or travelling in the affected regions.

According to Telangana Bhavan officials, the helpline has been activated under the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

As per the latest available inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies abroad, no Telangana citizens have been reported as directly impacted as of now. However, as a proactive measure, the helpline has been set up to offer guidance, collect information, and extend support to families or individuals who may require assistance or wish to report concerns.

Citizens can reach out to the following helpline contacts for any support or information: Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner – +919871999044

G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer – +919643723157

Javed Hussain, Liaison Officer - +919910014749

CH. Chakravarthi - Public Relations Officer - +919949351270

Senior officials of Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, are in regular coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy officials, and other relevant central authorities.

The Telangana government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens and will continue to monitor developments closely, said an official statement.

Officials have advised citizens to stay updated through official government advisories and avoid sharing unverified information.

