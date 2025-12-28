Telangana govt selling industrial land worth Rs 5 lakh crore: KTR

Hyderabad, Dec 28 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao reiterated that the Congress government in Telangana is selling away 9,300 acres of industrial land worth almost Rs 5 lakh crore.

“The Congress Govt in Telangana is indulging in not just sale of one chunk of industrial land but 9,300 acres of land worth almost 5 Lakh crores,” Rama Rao posted on ‘X’ while reacting to an X post by Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram about Infosys selling its prime land in Attibele in Karnataka to Puravankara for Rs 250 crore.

Chidambaran wrote that if the land was given at a concession for a specific purpose and the land wasn't utilised for that purpose, Infosys has no right to sell it for a commercial rate today. “Return the land & proceeds to the Government of Karnataka,” he posted.

Reacting to this, the BRS leader reiterated his allegation that the Congress government in Telangana is selling industrial land worth Rs 5 lakh crore.

“These prime lands were given by Govt at a concession for a specific purpose (employment generation) Our demand is also the same. They have no right to sell the land and make money for their kith & kin,” wrote KTR.

“Return the land to the Govt and put it to effective use for the benefit of people of Hyderabad and Telangana We need land for schools, hospitals, housing for poor, parks, bus stands and parking,” added the former minister.

Earlier this month, KTR alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is committing a huge land "scam" of Rs 5 lakh crore in the name of the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy.

He claimed that the lands that were once given by the government to industries to create jobs for people are now being given to private individuals.

The BRS leader alleged that the government is giving industrial lands to build apartments, villas and commercial complexes as it does not want industries.

KTR claimed that while the market price for these lands is Rs one lakh per square yard, the government is handing them to private individuals for just Rs 4,000.

He urged the real estate developers not to get cheated with the "sale offer" by the government and warned that once BRS returns to power, it would take back these lands.

