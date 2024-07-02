Telangana grants remission to 213 convicts

Hyderabad, July 2 The Telangana government has granted special remission to 213 convicts, including 205 who were given life sentences, on the basis of their good behaviour, as per a Government Order issued on Tuesday.

These convicts will be released from Cherlapally Jail on Wednesday.

According to the government, families of these convicts had submitted petitions to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the Praja Palana programme for their remission.

Acting on these requests, he had directed officials to study the possibility of remission as per the guidelines of the Central and state governments.

After going through the applications, senior officials prepared a list of eligible convicts and sent the same to the high-level committee for scrutiny. The committee placed the list of eligible convicts to the Cabinet, which gave its approval.

The Governor also gave his consent, thus clearing the decks for the remission of 213 convicts.

The Home Department on Tuesday released the list of convicts granted remission. Apart from 205 life convicts, there were eight who were sentenced to lesser terms. All these convicts were trained in different skills during their jail term. They were also given counselling so that they could once again integrate with society through good conduct.

