Telangana Guv seeks report on Hyderabad fire tragedy

Hyderabad, Nov 13 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday expressed profound sorrow and dismay over the catastrophic fire accident in Hyderabad resulting in loss of nine human lives and sought a report from the authorities.

Several others were also injured in the fire that broke out in a multi-storied building at Bazar Ghat.

She conveyed that her heart goes out to the families of the deceased and extended her deepest condolences. While terming the pain and anguish caused by this fire accident beyond expression, she expressed solidarity with those affected by this devastating tragedy.

Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the Chief Secretary to the Government to take immediate measures to provide comprehensive medical assistance to those who sustained injuries in the incident and also issued directives to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and furnish a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the fire, the response mechanisms in place, and the corrective measures that can be implemented within the next two days.

She expressed her sincere gratitude to all agencies and responsible citizens for their swift response and ongoing efforts to manage the aftermath of this unfortunate accident.

Chief Minister K. Chandarsekhar Rao has also expressed grief over the fire tragedy and conveyed deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

He directed the officials to undertake all necessary measures to provide relief to the families of the dead and the best possible treatment to the injured.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed anguish over the fire accident. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength to the loved one of those who lost their lives.

He requested the Chief Secretary to immediately provide an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the dead. He said the state government must also take full responsibility for treatment of the injured and provide them financial assistance.

Congress leader and former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin visited the accident spot. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the dead. He demanded that the state government duly compensate the families of the victims.

Azharuddin alleged that the BRS government remained a mere spectator to all the illegal construction activity in the city.

Earlier, minister for municipal administration K. T. Rama Rao visited the spot and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the dead.

