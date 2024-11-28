Telangana HC reserves orders on Shravan Kumar’s bail plea in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad, Nov 28 Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on the anticipatory bail petition of Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao, an accused in the high-profile phone-tapping case.

Shravan Kumar Rao, MD of a media outlet, is named accused number six in the case and he is currently absconding.

A non-bailable warrant, issued by the XIVth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Hyderabad, is currently pending against Shravan and the main accused T. Prabhakar Rao, former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

Both the accused are in the U.S. and said to be undergoing treatment for certain health problems.

The single-judge bench reserved the orders on Shravan’s bail plea after completing the hearing of arguments from both sides.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail petition because the accused was not cooperating with the police in the investigation.

Shravan faces multiple charges, including under Sections 409, 427, 201 and 120-B read with 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and Sections 65, 66, and 70 of the Information Technology Act.

Shravan allegedly engaged in unauthorised phone surveillance of political leaders, sharing sensitive information with SIB officials.

Hyderabad police early this month wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking permission to revoke the passports of Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar.

Though passport authorities have impounded the passports of the two accused, they can be deported from the US only if their passports are revoked.

Police have also informed the Telangana High Court that they are hopeful of obtaining a red corner notice from Interpol against Prabhakar and Shravan.

The phone-tapping allegations under the previous government of BRS came to light in March with the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Praneeth Rao following a complaint from his superior, D. Ramesh, Additional SP with the SIB.

Then chief of SIB, Prabhakar Rao had allegedly constituted a team within SIB with his trusted aides including Praneeth Rao for surveillance of rival political leaders and their families and dissidents within the ruling party.

The police have so far named six accused. Praneeth Rao, Additional SPs Thirupathanna and Bhujanga Rao and former DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao are in judicial custody

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor